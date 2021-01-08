High school sports on hold

As a surge in COVID-19 cases sweeps through the region, the status of high school sports in the Truckee-Tahoe area remains on hiatus.

Much remains uncertain regarding high school sports in 2021 due to the Truckee and North Tahoe High schools falling within the guidelines of governing bodies in California and Nevada.

Both high schools contest winter sports under the umbrellas of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation. They also fall under the restrictions in place by California, Placer County, and the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District.

Winter sports are scheduled to begin this month, but due to a directive by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, basketball and wrestling are being put on hold.

The first contests allowed are scheduled for Jan. 14, but that date, according the the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, may be adjusted.

Athletic directors at both Truckee High School and North Tahoe High School indicated that requirements for practice and contests remain murky at this time.

The association, according to Executive Director Bart Thompson, filed a formal request with the governor’s office in Nevada asking for the directive to be revised, allowing for wrestling and basketball to take place. The association said the request was met without a decision by the governor’s office.

