High stress, high stakes: Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation estimates $7 million lost in fundraising for local nonprofits

The work this past year by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation took center stage during this week’s Good Morning Truckee session.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 the foundation has overseen the distribution of roughly $5.6 million in funding during a record-breaking year, while also handing out more than 500,000 meals to those in need within the community.

The foundation’s Give Back Tahoe campaign set a record last month, bringing in $428,821. The campaign was launched on Dec. 1 and tallied more than $130,000 from 1,266 donors on its first day.

Additionally, the foundation has seen a reported 200% increase in helpline calls, and has been a part of distributing $995,000 in Placer Shares Impact Grants.

Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation’s scholarship had a big year as well, distributing over $1 million in scholarships to local students.

“The one I’m maybe the most proud of is the fact that, in this year when this happened, it hit our scholarship process right in the heart,” said Community Impact Officer Phyllis McConn. “The shelter in place happened before the scholarship application period closed. We’d never been on Zoom before … it was absolutely crazy. And yet this year — in one year —this community exceeded a million dollars in awards to our students. That class of 2020 was upended in March. Their senior year was just gone.”

The class of 2021 is currently dealing with distance learning protocols among several other canceled events. Donations toward scholarships for seniors are currently open.

“I hope this community will continue to rise to the occasion for this class and even exceed last year’s award amounts,” added McConn.

The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation also raised $795,000 in emergency response funds, which was directed toward nonprofits directly helping the community through the pandemic. The Tahoe Truckee Emergency Response Fund remains open for those who wish to donate.

While the community’s generosity has helped buoy many local nonprofits, the foundation estimates that roughly $7 million has been lost in fundraising since the outbreak of COVID-19. The reduced funding has been compounded by lost contracts, staff and volunteers, along with a level of operational uncertainty facing many groups as they head into 2021.

“We know that many of them had to shut down in the moment,” said McConn. “They had to lay off staff. They lost contracts. They lost volunteers. So, of course this became a very high stress and high stakes game … somewhat the nonprofit ‘Hunger Games.’”

To donate to Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation’s programs, visit http://www.ttcf.net.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.