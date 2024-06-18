Highway 28 temporarily closed
Highway 28 is temporarily closed due to a house fire on North Lake Blvd. early this morning, according to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The road is closed at Lardin Way and Old County Road, with traffic being detoured through the Cedar Flat neighborhood.
The fire is out, but the road remains closed as North Tahoe Fire mops up and investigates.
Please plan your travel accordingly and avoid the area if possible. Stay safe!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.