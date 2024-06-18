Highway 28 temporarily closed

Highway 28 is temporarily closed due to a house fire on North Lake Blvd. early this morning, according to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The road is closed at Lardin Way and Old County Road, with traffic being detoured through the Cedar Flat neighborhood.

The fire is out, but the road remains closed as North Tahoe Fire mops up and investigates.

Please plan your travel accordingly and avoid the area if possible. Stay safe!