Highway 89 in Homewood closed due to downed power lines
HOMEWOOD, Calif. – Power lines are down on the West Shore after a dump truck ran into a power pole.
The accident occurred near 2500 West Lake and the power lines are down across Highway 89.
Liberty is at the scene. One lane is expected to open shortly.
