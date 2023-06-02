Highway closed Thursday in Crystal Bay due to gas leak

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — A gas leak due to road construction on Thursday forced the closure of State Route 28 and officials had nearby residents shelter in place for more than two hours.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded at about 3 p.m. to the leak on State Route 28 at Gonowabie Road.

According to Battalion Chief Shayne Reed, the leak was caused due to road construction, although it was unclear exactly what happened to cause it.

“We found the levels to be low enough that we had everyone in the adjacent properties … shelter in place,” Reed said.

Traffic was stopped in both directions for more than two hours while the fire district worked with Southwest Gas to stop the leak.

“We got on the scene, we stopped traffic, we secured everything,” said Reed. “Southwest Gas showed up, and we basically just supported them when they went in to clamp the line.”

It took time to get the line clamped due to traffic congestion that limited Southwest Gas vehicles from getting to the location, along with the time it took to dig out the line to clamp it.

No other agencies were called for assistance as there were construction flaggers already on the site.

No injuries were reported and the shelter in place order and road closure was lifted following stoppage of the leak.

