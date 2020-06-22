Hike for Hope goes virtual for 2020
The Tahoe-Truckee Hike for Hope, journey of remembrance and a hike that unites a community, offers an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected lives in the community.
While participants may not be able to come together physically, the Tahoe-Truckee Hike for Hope will be going virtual on June 28. The event begins at 10 a.m. with a welcome ceremony, followed by a resource fair and virtual hike speakers.
Registration is still open to virtual walkers at AFSP.org/tahoetruckee. For more information on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and provide support and/or donations for follow the Instagram page @tahoehikeforhope and Facebook page facebook.com/tahoehikeforhope. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
Source: Tahoe-Truckee Hike for Hope
