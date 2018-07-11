Hiker becomes separated from party on Tahoe Rim Trail

A hiker who became lost on the Tahoe Rim Trail managed to make it to Kingsbury Grade and flag down a passing motorist.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue received a report about overdue hikers on the Tahoe Rim Trail south of Stagecoach Lodge around 12:45 p.m. July 4.

A father, his three sons and a household assistant were visiting the area and hiking, according to the sheriff's office. The assistant became separated from the others.

Members of the mountain bike rapid response team were dispatched to search on the trail.

Around 4 p.m., a motorist was driving down Kingsbury Grade and saw a person attempting to flag down traffic.

The motorist stopped and drove the missing hiker back to the vacation rental and located the search and rescue staging area.

The missing hiker was hot and dehydrated. First aid was rendered until Tahoe Douglas paramedics arrived. The hiker was evaluated by the fire department and released to the family.

Even a short day hike can turn into a dangerous situation without the proper necessities, the sheriff's office warned.

Make sure to carry enough water, stay within sight of others in your party, carry sunscreen, bring a map, hike during the daylight hours, bring a lightweight jacket and wear sturdy footwear.