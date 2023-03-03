Historic Lakers season comes to a close

The North Tahoe girls' basketball team huddles up during the Class 2A state semifinals matchup.

Courtesy Tim Myers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A historic North Tahoe girls’ basketball season came a close last week in the Class 2A state semifinals.

The Northern League champions faced off against Needles in Las Vegas at the Cox Pavilion on Friday, and suffered a 47-29 defeat to end their season.

“Ultimately, we had a hard time establishing a rhythm offensively,” said Head Coach Jason Flesock. “We also had quite a few turnovers that Needles was able to capitalize on, especially in the third quarter.”

The Lakers struggled to get things going on offense and trailed 20-14 after the first half. Needles extended their lead in the third quarter, outscoring North Tahoe by 17 points on their way to snapping the Lakers’ 18-game winning streak.

Junior Keadle Verkler led the team with 9 points and four steals. Junior Alana Hendricks had eight points and eight rebounds.

“While we didn’t play our best, it was a great experience for the girls and one that I know they will be hungry for next year,” said Flesock.

Hendricks was named Class 2A Northern League player of the year and first-team all-league. Verkler was named to the Northern League’s honorable mention list.

Senior captain Nicole Sosa Castellanos was named first-team all-league. Sophomore Makenna Alter was all named first-team all-league. Senior captain Sophia Jeffery was named to the Northern League’s second-team. Senior captain Kiele Myers and sophomore Laura Couwenhoven were both named to the league’s honorable mention list.

Coach Flesock was named Northern League coach of the year.

“I am just so proud of the effort and accomplishments of the girls this season,” said Flesock. “It’s not easy to go undefeated in this league, and not only did they do it, but they were able to take an 18-game winning streak into the state playoffs. That’s just a remarkable run. Its a testament to our players and our coaches who have been rebuilding this program for several seasons now.”

The Lakers defeated their league opposition by an average of 25.6 points per game on the way to a 16-0 record, including playoffs. The team then captured the first Northern League title in program history, taking a 39-25 win against Pershing County in the league title game.

Last year, the program finished the season with a winning record for the first time since 2009. The girls finished this season with 20-5 record.

“We have eight girls returning to our roster next year, so we hope to continue to be competitive in this league going forward,” added Flesock.

This year’s team featured seniors Ashley Negrete, Anja Lund, Myers, Jeffery, and Sosa.

Courtesy Tim Myers

Courtesy Tim Myers

Courtesy Tim Myers

Courtesy Tim Myers