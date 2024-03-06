History expeditions retraces footsteps of first winter mail delivery by ‘Snowshoe’ Thompson

Imagine having the power to travel back in time, to unravel the mysteries and untold stories of remarkable individuals who have faded into the background of history. What if you could bridge the gaps, complete the puzzle, and shine a light on extraordinary feats that might have slipped through the cracks? Enter History Expeditions – a daring team of endurance athletes fueled by a shared passion for history. Their mission is to breathe life into the past through exhilarating expeditions that blend historical research with adventure.

“The benefit of solving these puzzles is not just the self satisfaction but you’ve found these incredible people and great stories. These are the shoulders we stand on,” Bob Crowley, Co-Founder of History Expeditions, said.

Beginning today, March 6, through Sunday, March 10, History Expeditions’ athletes will embark on a mission to retrace the journey of John “Snowshoe” Thompson, who traversed a daunting 100-mile route during his inaugural winter mail delivery in 1856. The team consists of ultra-distance trail runners and amateur historians, Bob Crowley and Tim Twietmeyer, co-founders of History Expeditions, Jennifer Hemmen, an accomplished ultra-distance and adventure athlete, Elke Reimer, a veteran ultra-distance runner, backpacker, and trail steward, and Hal Hall, an accomplished endurance equestrian rider and historian.

The team anticipates completing the expedition in five days. Their route will lead them along the South Fork of the American River, over the Sierra at Echo Lake, descending into the Tahoe Basin, following the Upper Truckee River, crossing Luther Pass, descending to Hope Valley and Woodfords, and finally, along the eastern base of the Sierra to Genoa, NV.

With deep snow and freezing temperatures expected, the trek will require the use of snowshoes, skis, and wilderness arctic gear. Progressing between 10 to 35 miles and burning roughly 6,000 calories per day, the hikers will establish camp each evening near locations where Thompson likely rested. Of the 100 miles they plan to cover, they anticipate that 80 miles will be through deep snow. In total, the course will involve climbing 17,000 feet and descending 13,000 feet. Due to recent storms and the resulting avalanche risks, some adjustments will be made to ensure safety. However, approximately 85% of the course will remain unchanged.

Expedition timeline. Provided / History Expeditions

Throughout their expedition, the adventurers will maintain a daily journal. A film crew will accompany them to capture the conditions, terrain, and team dynamics. Additionally, a GPS tracking system will provide real-time updates on the team’s movements, accessible to anyone online. The expedition can be followed at https://trackleaders.com/snowshoethompson24

Reconstructing Thompson’s original route posed a perplexing challenge, given his lack of maps and reliance solely on instinct to navigate the terrain and sky. Adding to the complexity was the limited information available about Thompson himself; he passed away at the age of 49, and his only child died at the young age of 11.

“The reason he didn’t write stuff down is because he was moving too fast. He’s a bit of an enigma to us,” Crowley said.

Yet, the team methodically sifted through historical sources and ventured into the landscape to assemble the most likely path, integrating remnants of ancient trails like the Johnson Cutoff. This journey not only honors Thompson’s character but also offers a glimpse into the winter treks that have immortalized his name.

Thompson’s legacy as an endurance athlete is mainly marked by his unbelievable feat of traveling from Placerville to Genoa in just three days, braving snow-covered terrain and navigating by the stars and moons. His route traced the American River, followed the Upper Truckee, and ascended to Carson. But his talents extend far beyond his seemingly superhuman athletic capabilities.

Thompson served as a guide and entrepreneur, establishing his own mail service, Thompson’s Carson Valley Express, to supplement his income from the US Postal Service. He transported not only mail but also goods, services, and even gems. Additionally, Thompson found success as a rancher and farmer, contributing to his community by digging irrigation trenches that benefited other farmers. His influence extended to politics, as he won a supervisor position in Alpine County. Hailing from Telemark, Norway, Thompson was described as a towering figure at 6 feet 2 inches and 180 pounds, known for his generosity and community spirit.

History Expeditions has uncovered several significant letters believed to have been carried by Thompson in his mailsack. Their efforts involved meticulously combing through California archives and records in Sacramento, focusing on deciphering the stamps on the letters and tracing their destinations and origins. By methodically narrowing down the possibilities through deduction, they have identified a number of these historic missives, shedding light on Thompson’s crucial role in transporting important correspondence across the western United States. Throughout their expedition, the team will carry the recovered letters with them and recite them as they travel along Thompson’s historic route.

Dated March 27, 1858, from “Washoe Valley,” this letter bears the only known black hand-stamp of “Thompson’s Carson Valley Express.” Transported by Thompson to the Carson Valley post office, it was then carried by Thompson, acting as a subcontractor for Chorpenning’s mail service, from Carson Valley to Placerville on April 26. Provided / History Expeditions

“A lot of work goes on behind the scenes using diaries, newspaper accounts, and interviews. We become historical sleuths,” Crowley said. “For every hour we spend researching, we are spending three hours in the field.

This letter, part of the Pardon Brown correspondence (Richard Frajola, Inc. auction 39, January 13, 1989), dated “Washaw [sic] Valley Utah Ter., December 17, 1857,” describes the warm weather and the closure of the mountains for the season, with mail crossing only once every two weeks on snowshoes. Posted at the Carson Valley post office on Dec. 24, 1858, Thompson, acting as a subcontractor for Chorpenning, carried it across the Sierra Nevada Mountains to Placerville on skis. It was then transported via San Francisco and Panama to its destination in the eastern United States. Screenshot 2024-03-06 at 11.12.54 AM

History Expeditions’ first project, the 2020 Forlorn Hope, required seven years of preparation and research before the expedition could commence. Throughout this endeavor, the team delved into various fields such as forensics, archaeology, and map-making, gaining valuable insights along the way.

“We are blown away by the grit, determination, perseverance, generosity, and selflessness of those people at that time,” Crowley said.

Ultimately, only five individuals lead the expedition, but they’re backed by a highly skilled crew. Along each journey, a support team aids with logistics, providing essential supplies like food and tents. Comprising endurance athletes themselves, this team is a wealth of expertise, including forensics specialists, archaeologists, and academics who offer guidance and access to valuable resources. Behind the scenes, the crew includes Bo Elgby, Matt Keyes, Bruce Labelle, Craig Thornley and crew chief, Scott Vosburg, photographer, Keither Sutter, historians Bill Holmes and Bill Oudegeest, author Frank Mullen, archaeology expert Greg White, forensics expert John Grebenkemper, and head of social media, Chris Quandt.