History: Goofy and ‘the Art of Skiing’

Goofy and the Art of Skiing video is available in many places for you to watch on the Internet

Set against the Alpine backdrop of Sugar Bowl, Walt Disney’s short cartoon highlights our hero, Goofy, learning how to ski. With lots of fresh powder and Goofy’s infectious yodeling, you can feel the challenges facing our novice hearty outdoorsman.

“The Art of Skiing” was released in theaters on November 12, 1941. This short film (less than 8 minutes) is clearly set in Sugar Bowl because you can see the “Sugar Bowl Lodge” sign in the opening frames on the bottom left. Walt Disney’s renowned character goes to Sugar Bowl to see what skiing is all about. The writers brainstorming sessions around the cartoonists table must have been hysterical as they decided what stunt Goofy would try next.

Walt sponsored events for children and several ski runs are named after Walt or Donald Duck. Provided / Walt Disney Corporation

Disney historian and Donner Summit Historical Society contributor, Jeff Pepper, shared his thoughts on these exploits: “The cartoon opens with a panoramic sweep of snow-covered mountains, eventually focusing in on a rustic ski lodge, within which the Goof is awakening and subsequently preparing for a day on the slopes.” Goofy’s foibles go from trying to put on his ski clothes, boots and skis; riding the chairlift and getting off; kick turns and turning in general; and the ski jump.

A picture of Walt Disney taken in the 1950s. Provided / Walt Disney Corporation

Disney Involvement

Walt Disney had long been interested in outdoor recreation, sports and adventure. In the late 1930’s he met Austrian skiing champion Hannes Schroll while vacationing at Badger Pass. Schroll led the Yosemite Ski School and the two became good friends. In 1938 Schroll and other business partners wanted to purchase land at the crest of Sierra near Donner Summit and the small town of Truckee. Their plan was to build a ski resort around Hemlock Peak and Mount Lincoln. Schroll asked Walt for financial assistance to buy the land since funds from his native Austria had been appropriated that spring when Hitler annexed the country. Disney was out of town when the June cable came in so Schroll had to find others to advance the needed funds for the land purchase. He bought the 700 acres of land from the Pilcher sisters in March 1938 for $6,740. A year later, Schroll was seeking additional investments to build the resort. He again reached out to Walt who wrote him a check for $2,500. To honor Walt’s support and partnership for the newly christened Sugar Bowl Resort, Schroll changed the name of Hemlock Peak to Mount Disney. Note that the resort is named for the fine, crystalline snow which looked like sugar.

Goofy’s Yodel

The now famous “Goofy yell” originated with Hannes Schroll. Schroll was an accomplished yodeler and recruited by Walt to record material for the cartoon. Although Walt turned away from skiing in later years, he still remained an active part of Sugar Bowl for some time. He sponsored events for children and several ski runs are named after Walt or Donald Duck. Walt continued his interests in winter sports in the 1960s. He was the chairman of the pageantry committee for the 1960 Winter Olympics held at Squaw Valley (now Palisades Tahoe). At the time of his death, he was formulating a plan for a ski resort at Mineral King Valley near Sequoia National Park. Due to environmental issues this project never materialized. Disney Corporation tried to do the same at Independence Lake near Truckee, CA but that too did not come to fruition. In 1986, although not Disney, Sunstream Ski company attempted to build a huge ski resort in Coldstream Canyon which also did not materialize. Truckee has worked hard to maintain its identity as a historical mountain town.

Skiing Today

The sport of skiing was now firmly established in the Sierra. Sugar Bowl’s first year of operation had trainloads of people coming up from San Francisco on Southern Pacific’s ‘Snowball Special’. Visitors got off the trains in the Norden snowsheds and then loaded onto tractor-drawn sleds, where after traveling a mile and a quarter, they would arrive at the resort.

Goofy and I have a lot to share. I learned to ski at 19 years of age. Getting out of a warm bed to face unimaginable terrors is something I can relate to. Leaning and facing downhill goes against my wanting to hug the mountain. When our kids passed me in skiing ability then I knew I had to up my game. My parents learned to ski at 50 and used to trip the other one getting off the chairlift. If they could face the extreme elements and enjoy hot chocolate at the end of the day then I knew I could do this too. And you can learn to ski at any age. I just find that having a lower center of gravity and being able to bounce back makes it a bit easier.

In parting here is some advice from Henry Ryerson, Snowsports School Director & Skier, Sugar Bowl:

“To learn to ski; remember to eat a good breakfast and dress warm. Keeping your shin on the boot by bending your ankles will keep you standing. The most important thing is to have fun trying. And if you’re having trouble gliding…try jumping. Sugar Bowl is a great place to learn, just like Goofy did. We can’t wait to see you up here!”

About the author:

Judy DePuy is a volunteer with the Truckee-Donner and Donner Summit Historical Societies. She is a board member for the Museum of Truckee History and lives in Tahoe Donner with her husband, Dave, and their dog, Morticia.