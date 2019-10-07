Hit-n-run crash kills pedestrian on Lake Tahoe Boulevard, 1 in custody

Update: 9:45 a.m. This story was updated to reflect that the victim was hit outside of a crosswalk according to a city press release. Also added is more information about the suspect with comment.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One man is dead and a local man is in custody following a hit-n-run collision Sunday night on Lake Tahoe Blvd.

South Lake Tahoe Police officers, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Cal-Tahoe JPA paramedics responded to the scene near Fairview Ave., just before 8 p.m., and found a man on the south sidewalk, according to a press release from the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Medical personnel tried to treat the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered the victim, a male in his 70s, was crossing the street at a crosswalk when he was hit by a black car, according to the release. The car fled the scene.

The report said the man was hit so hard by the car he was thrown to the sidewalk.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Marlon Brandon Cruz, of South Lake Tahoe, went to the SLTPD and told officers he may have been involved in a collision.

Cruz was interviewed by detectives and was identified as the driver. The vehicle was located and Cruz was arrested.

He was charged with felony hit and run and booked into the El Dorado County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

Cruz, of South Lake Tahoe, is the starting goalkeeper for the Lake Tahoe Community College men’s soccer team.

The school put out a statement.

“On behalf of Lake Tahoe Community College, we wish to express our deep condolences to the loved ones of the victim in this tragic accident,” said LTCC President/Superintendent Jeff DeFranco. “While we don’t fully know the circumstances involved, leaving the scene of an accident is never the right call and we are relieved that Mr. Cruz decided to turn himself in. Marlon Cruz was a 20-year-old full-time student at LTCC who was a sophomore and a player on the men’s soccer team. Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this horrible event.”

The city is withholding the exact age and the name of the victim.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at 530-542-6100.

