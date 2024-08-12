Hole-in-one report at Tahoe Donner Golf Course
TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Thursday, August 8, golfer Carol Louderback scored an ace at Tahoe Donner Golf Course.
The Tahoe Donner resident scored her 88 yard hole-in-one on Hole 4 with a 5 Hybrid.
The ace was witnessed by Maureen Ludwig and Phyllis McKinley.
