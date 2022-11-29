Holiday Gala in Tahoma to feature Santa handing out gifts
TAHOMA, Calif. — Santa Claus is making an appearance on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore this weekend.
The Tahoe Cedars Property Owners Association is hosting a Holiday Gala from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, which will feature Santa arriving on a sled disguised as a fire truck complete with sirens and lights. Santa will hand out gifts to kids.
There will also be a Christmas tree raffle, $1 per ticket.
Santa’s helper, Ed Miller, will emcee the gala.
The event is located at Marie Sluchak Park on 225 Pine Street in Tahoma.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.