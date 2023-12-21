Holiday Roundup: Chock-Full of Christmas Dinners and Music

Tahoe City Holiday Markets

Join this holiday season for an indoor market where you can support local artists and crafters! Stroll the lakeside Boatworks mall with a glass of wine or beer from Tahoe Wine Collective, who will also have cocoa and other cozy drinks for the event.

The market will be on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at The Boatworks Mall.

Down the Rabbit Hole

Get funky with local band Down the Rabbit Hole!

Down the Rabbit Hole will be performing on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Tahoe Wine Collective in Boatworks Mall. 21+! Just show up!

Tahoe Flow Arts 10th Annual Holiday Bazaar

Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness presents the 10th Annual Holiday Bazaar. This event is a fundraiser for the Kelly Smiley Youth Scholarship Program, performing arts education, and community entertainment programs. They will be offering discounts on classes, courses, memberships, and products as well, including youth programs, camps, and more!

The 10th Holiday Bazaar will be on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. at Tahoe Flow Arts and Fitness in Tahoe Vista. Tickets are donation based. Get them at Tahoeflow.com.

Santa and Penguin Pete Visit Diamond Peak

Santa and Penguin Pete will be at Diamond Peak handing out stickers and treats and visiting the kids and kids at heart. Come take a selfie with Santa and Penguin Pete and celebrate the holidays at Diamond Peak. Look for them on the slopes and in the Base Area.

Santa and Penguin Pete will be at Diamond Peak on Sunday, Dec. 24 from 10 p.m.-12 p.m. at 1210 Ski Way, Incline Village.

Christmas Eve Brunch and Candlelight

Come and join for Christmas Eve for a Christmas brunch and Candlelight Service for a special time of caroling, children’s performance, and reading the Christmas story.

The Christmas brunch will start at 10 a.m. and the candlelight service will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 11556 Brockway Road, Truckee. Admission is FREE!

Christmas Eve Dinner at Manzanita

Be there for the annual Christmas Eve Dinner at Manzanita.

Dinner will be on Sunday, Dec. 24 from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. at The Ritz Carlton. $165 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-12, complimentary for children under the age of 3. Exclusive of tax and gratuity. Parking will be validated directly with your server to a reduced price of $25 per vehicle after 4:00pm with receipt of dining.

Christmas in Truckee

Free family friendly event with caroling, crafts, giveaways, the Christmas Story in downtown Truckee!

Christmas in Truckee will be on Sunday, Dec. 24 from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Christmas at Bar of America

Come to Bar of America for a memorable Christmas meal!

Food will be served for Christmas on Monday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bar of America. Make reservations at Opentable.com.

Christmas at Gar Woods

Naughty or Nice, you’re welcome at Gar Woods!

Gar Woods will be open for lunch and dinner on Monday, Dec. 25 from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. at Gar Woods Grill and Pier in Carnelian Bay. Make reservations at Garwoods.com.

Full Course Christmas Dinner Buffet at Granlibakken Tahoe

A Christmas Day meal like no other, with a special festive menu served buffet style in Granlibakken Tahoe’s Mountain Ballroom. The full course dinner menu will have something for everyone, and a cash bar is available during your meal.

Christmas dinner will be on Monday, Dec. 25 from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Granlibakken Tahoe located at 725 Granlibakken Road in Tahoe City. $88* per adult; 50% discount for kids (6-12 years old); 5 and under no charge. Book your spot at Granlibakken.com.

Mark Mackay

Native Truckee musician Mark Mackay and his band are coming from Nashville to return to Mark’s roots for one night only!

Mark Mackay will be performing on Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Community Arts Center. Get tickets at Givebutter.com.