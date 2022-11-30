Holiday Shopping – Best of North Lake Tahoe, Truckee style

Looking to support some local businesses in N. Lake Tahoe and Truckee for your holiday shopping needs?

Look no further than the current Best of N. Lake Tahoe and Truckee finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various holiday-related categories.

For those looking for that unique gift from local artists: Best Gift Store: Trunk Show

For the art lover: Best Art Gallery: Chickadee Art Collective

For those needing to send out the family Christmas card: Best Photographer: Court Leve

For those looking to spoil their four-legged members of the family: Best Pet Groomer: Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge

For those who just need to relax: Best Spa: Aloha Spa Tahoe

For those who are constantly tinkering: Best Home Improvement Store: Mountain Hardware & Sports

For parents looking for that hard to buy child: Best Children’s Clothing Store: Ruffles & Rednecks

For the lovers of all things sparkly: Best Jewelry Shop: Bluestone Jewelry

For that hard-to-buy someone: Best Boutique Store: Unique Boutique – Viviane’s Vintage & Vogue

For those looking to upgrade their mountain gear: Best Ski/Snowboard Shop: Tahoe Dave’s

For those looking to spruce up a room: Best Home Furnishing Store: Mountain Home Center

For those looking to get a head start on their New Year’s resolutions: Best Health and Fitness Club: Liv Studio

For when the holidays are finally over: Best Liquor Store: Zander’s Spirits Etc.

For our complete list of this year’s Best of N. Lake Tahoe and Truckee winners, visit here.

Happy holidays from all of us at the Sierra Sun.