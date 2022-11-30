Holiday Shopping – Best of North Lake Tahoe, Truckee style
Looking to support some local businesses in N. Lake Tahoe and Truckee for your holiday shopping needs?
Look no further than the current Best of N. Lake Tahoe and Truckee finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various holiday-related categories.
For those looking for that unique gift from local artists: Best Gift Store: Trunk Show
For the art lover: Best Art Gallery: Chickadee Art Collective
For those needing to send out the family Christmas card: Best Photographer: Court Leve
For those looking to spoil their four-legged members of the family: Best Pet Groomer: Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge
For those who just need to relax: Best Spa: Aloha Spa Tahoe
For those who are constantly tinkering: Best Home Improvement Store: Mountain Hardware & Sports
For parents looking for that hard to buy child: Best Children’s Clothing Store: Ruffles & Rednecks
For the lovers of all things sparkly: Best Jewelry Shop: Bluestone Jewelry
For that hard-to-buy someone: Best Boutique Store: Unique Boutique – Viviane’s Vintage & Vogue
For those looking to upgrade their mountain gear: Best Ski/Snowboard Shop: Tahoe Dave’s
For those looking to spruce up a room: Best Home Furnishing Store: Mountain Home Center
For those looking to get a head start on their New Year’s resolutions: Best Health and Fitness Club: Liv Studio
For when the holidays are finally over: Best Liquor Store: Zander’s Spirits Etc.
For our complete list of this year’s Best of N. Lake Tahoe and Truckee winners, visit here.
Happy holidays from all of us at the Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.