Hollywood meets High Sierra: Lake Tahoe estate available for sale

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — A true work of art disguised as a home, Granite Shores — owned initially by acclaimed Hollywood producer/director Marc Turtletaub — is on the Lake Tahoe luxury real estate market. Built quite literally into the granite boulders of Brockway Point, this 9,807-square-foot estate is a striking fusion of nature, creativity, and architectural innovation.

With an impressive 12 bedrooms and 13.5 baths, 77 Speedboat Avenue offers the rare capacity to host large gatherings while still feeling intimate and grounded. The name is no exaggeration: exposed granite boulders shape the structure and interior, forming an authentic mountain aesthetic accented by refined artistic details. Towering peaked ceilings mimic the surrounding Sierra skyline, while three indoor water features and extensive use of natural stone create a peaceful, spa-like ambiance.

The flexible floor plan is designed to accommodate diverse lifestyles; whether for a private retreat or elevated entertaining. Most of the bedrooms offer gorgeous lake views, and a luxurious spa room includes an indoor hot tub, cold plunge, wet sauna, and indoor shower. Skylights flood the home with natural light, while the warmth of multiple fireplaces and a generous use of wood accents bring an elegant balance.

Outdoors, the property boasts 110 linear feet of private lakefront. Stone stairs meander down into Lake Tahoe’s crystal-clear waters, framed by smooth granite outcroppings that are perfect for sunbathing or quiet reflection. A large lakeside deck and nature-scaped backyard offer multiple spaces to unwind or entertain, all benefiting from optimal southern exposure and sunshine — free from highway noise and tucked into a prestigious, low-key neighborhood with no homeowners association.

The nearly one-acre lot is located in the heart of Kings Beach’s sought-after north shore. Walkability to local dining, shopping, and the iconic Speedboat Beach adds even more appeal to an already exceptional property.

The recently remodeled kitchen strikes a balance between scale and function. It is ideal for a professional chef or for weeknight casual dinners. Once again, the natural granite features inside the home lend a bohemian-meets-modern aesthetic, unique to the property and impossible to replicate.

Join us on Thursday, August 14th, from 3 – 6 pm for an unforgettable Preview Party event. Guests are invited to enjoy a property tour, along with Lake Tahoe paddleboarding. Plus, two yoga sessions inside the estate amongst the natural granite boulders and interior water features. A complimentary bar and light hors d’oeuvres, along with live music, will complete your experience. Details and R.S.V.P. d at https://evite.me/JSVdjcedjW

Granite Shores is more than a luxury residence — it’s an invitation to live in sync with the beauty of Lake Tahoe, while enjoying the amenities of a resort, the scale of an estate, and the soul of a sculpture.

Offered at $12.9 million, this exceptional property is now available for purchase and is represented by Alex Min, proudly affiliated with Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. He can be reached at alex@homesatlaketahoe.com or by calling 530.320.7232.