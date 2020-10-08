Homewood announces upgrades, plans for 2020-21 season

FILE — Homewood Mountain Resort is targeting Dec. 11 as its season opener.

With a chance of snow in the forecast for the Sierra Nevada this weekend, local ski resorts are finalizing plans for the 2020-21 season.

Along Tahoe’s West Shore, Homewood Mountain Resort last week announced upgrades to the guest experience, including the how guests will access the mountain and a refurbished Ellis chairlift that will cutoff nearly four minutes on the ride to some of the resort’s more popular intermediate and advanced terrain.

Homewood has also committed to reducing skier visits this season and has capped season pass sales. Lift tickets will not be available for purchase at the resort.

“Homewood has always been known for lesser crowds and we are fully embracing that this season with a planned reduction in skier visits,” said Kevin Mitchell, Homewood Mountain Resort general manager, in a news release. “Our operational plan continues to put our guest and employee safety as our top priority and includes new policies and procedures for all who visit the resort. While things will certainly look and feel a little different, we know our guests will quickly adapt to the health and safety measures we’ve put in place.”

Homewood’s investments in Radio-frequency identification technology will allow for easy lift access, the ability to reload lift tickets online, and contactless lift pickups at kiosks.

Additionally, Homewood implement the operational best practices, Ski Well, Bell, established by the National Ski Areas Association. Face coverings must be worn whenever physical distancing cannot be achieved, and physical distancing protocols will be in place for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

When loading lifts, skiers and riders will be asked to self group and ride lifts only with those they arrived with. Guests will also have to wear face coverings while in lift lines and on lifts.

Parking will also be different this year at the resort. Guests will be required to reserve a place when purchasing a lift ticket. Season passholders won’t be required to make a reservation.

Other health measures in place include private lessons only to start the season, reservation of equipment rentals, and limited indoor dining.

Opening day at Homewood is slated for Friday, Dec. 11, weather and conditions permitting. All lift tickets sales will be capped each day throughout the season. All available lift ticket options will be communicated through Homewood’s website, email and social media channels.

Learn more about Homewood Mountain Resort and planned winter operations at http://www.skihomewood.com/2020-21-what-to-expect-this-winter/.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.