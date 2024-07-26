Homewood gives TRPA, public tour

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – In anticipation of Wednesday’s Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board visit, new signs sprung up along Highway 89.

“Hey, TRPA: Get it in writing! Keep Homewood Public.”

The red-and-white signs greeted about 45 people who came to the ski resort for the public meeting and tour.

The Homewood tour was the final stop on a TRPA board member and staff tour of the West Shore. They also toured Commons Beach, the Tahoe City Lodge and the Tahoe City Transit Center.

Discovery Land Co. partner Ed Divita began with a short version of its revised Master Plan. On May 9, Homewood Village Resorts, LLC, (Discovery Land Co., JMA Ventures, and Mohari Hospitality) submitted a revised Master Plan to the TRPA that marked a significant step forward in the resort’s redevelopment plans.

New signs calling for the TRPA to "get it in writing" lined Highway 89 in preparation for the TRPA Governing Board's visit.

The revised plan includes changes aimed at enhancing the skier experience and community benefits while maintaining the resort’s intimate, family-friendly atmosphere.

Divita highlighted three key changes: reduction in housing density, adding a car barn mid-mountain, and moving the gondola terminal down the hill for easier accessibility.

“We brought the gondola lower on the base so people don’t have to hike up the hill,” Divita said.

The original Master Plan was prepared in 2011 and approved and modified in 2014. Because of the lapse in time, it needed to meet current code, safety, operation, and engineering requirements.

The resort’s plans will replace aging infrastructure. It will add a bed base with residential units and a hotel, 13 units of employee/workforce housing, up to 25,000 square feet of commercial retail space, new base mountain facilities, a day-use parking structure, alternative transportation methods, improved snow-making facilities, forestry management, a community pool, an ice skating rink, and an earthen amphitheater, a village core, a gondola, parking, a hotel, an ice skating rink, and commercial and retail spaces.

Steering Committee Member Kathleen Annice and Board Member Candice Wilmuth presented for Keep Homewood Public.

“These TRPA decisions impact not just Homewood, but the entire basin,” Wilmuth said. “And even ski resorts around the country.”

They recounted some of the 50 issues Keep Homewood Public had with Homewood’s revised Master Plan application. Those concerns were submitted to the TRPA in June.

“Keep Homewood Public is asking TRPA to hold Homewood developers accountable to their own original Master Plan to restore Homewood as ‘a ski resort that can be enjoyed equally by local residents and visitors alike,’ ” said Annice.

They said public access is at the foundation of current Homewood project approvals yet public access has not been defined in this application.

“The developers clearly intend to privatize the resort after they receive approvals,” Wilmuth said. “If this were not the case, they would put public access in writing.”

Keep Homewood Public supports a hybrid public-member model if the public retains the currently approved capacity and enforceable specifics regarding public access, according to their presentation.

“Keep Homewood Public is asking the TRPA to hold the Homewood developers accountable to their own original Master Plan by getting enforceable specifics about public access in writing,” Annice said. “Any reduction in access requires a completely new application.”

To address these concerns, Divita has previously explained that “the approved ski area Master Plan already allows that residents and visitors alike will have access to Homewood. We don’t need to create a new definition for ‘general public.’ The only reference in the application to members relates to the Homewood Mountain Resort Home Owners Association (HOA) members, and it was disclosed in the EIR that there will be space dedicated to members of the HMR HOA. This is common practice for a master-planned community.”

From November 2022 to May 2023, Homewood looked at taking the resort private. The plan was nixed after Divita and Discovery Land Co. Community Relations Jessica Insalaco went on a listening tour and heard privatization was not what the community wanted.

“It’s not consistent with the vision of the Master Plan,” Insalaco previously said.

Divita previously addressed Keep Homewood Public’s concerns about the lack of a deed restriction guaranteeing recreation on the ski hill in perpetuity, which is required by the Master Plan’s associated Environmental Impact Report.

Divita assured that the deed restriction will be executed and recorded as required by the TRPA.

“We’re prepared to do it,” he said. “It’s not even a question.”

Art Chapman, founder and chairman of JMA Ventures, was pleased with the turnout.

“Hopefully the public sees that we have responded to their criticism and suggestions in the revised Master Plan,” Chapman said. “They (Homewood Village Resorts team) are sincere, and they want to do the right thing. And they will do the right thing.”

Then Ryan Porter with the JMA Ventures’ development team took the group through the proposed site plan outside.

When the group reached the lift, Homewood Mountain Resort’s Vice President and General Manager Harry Hirsch took over.

“Who’s ridden Madden?” he asked eliciting cheers. “This is what’s being replaced.”

TRPA Special Projects Manager Paul Nielsen said to expect action by the TRPA in the Fall. The revised Homewood Master Plan application is currently in the early stages of review.

