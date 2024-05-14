Homewood Mountain Resort submits revised Master Plan to Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency received a revised Master Plan from Homewood Mountain Resort, marking a significant step forward in the resort’s redevelopment plans. The revised plan, submitted by Homewood Village Resorts, LLC, includes changes to enhance the skier experience and community benefits while maintaining the resort’s intimate, family-friendly atmosphere.

One key revision in the updated Master Plan is the reduction in residential density across the north and south base areas.

“There is a proposed reduction in density of housing units across the north and south base at Homewood Mountain Resort,” said Discovery Land Co. Community Relations Jessica Insalaco. “The footprints will be almost the same as before but there will be fewer, larger units. Up to 224 residential units were approved and this reduction in density changes the total to 115 units.”

HVR believes reducing the units will improve the overall guest experience.

In addition to the residential density reduction, the revised plan includes relocating the gondola terminal at the north base to optimize skier flow and the addition of a gondola car barn at mid-mountain for storage when the cars are not in use.

“It’s something new compared to the Master Plan to have a barn for the gondola cars,” Insalaco said. “It’s a gondola best practice that’s been proposed.”

These modifications have been designed to stay within the overall coverage area approved in the original Master Plan.

“The TRPA has not finished its complete review of the 65 documents,” said TRPA Public Information Officer Jeff Cowen in an email.

To view the application and materials go to https://parcels.laketahoeinfo.org/AccelaCAPRecord/Detail/CEPP2014-0636-03

HVR has also submitted a separate permit for forest fuel reduction, which was previously covered in community presentations. This initiative aims to mitigate the risk of wildfires and enhance public safety in the surrounding areas.

The revised Master Plan maintains the resort’s commitment to delivering a range of community and recreational amenities, including the replacement of aging infrastructure, the creation of a bed base with residential units and a hotel, 13 units of employee/workforce housing, up to 25,000 square feet of commercial retail space, new base mountain facilities, a day use parking structure, alternative transportation methods, mid-mountain lodge and maintenance facilities, improved snow-making facilities, forestry management, a community pool, a seasonal ice skating rink, and an earthen amphitheater.

HVR is seeking TRPA approval for three permits: the Homewood Fuels Reduction Project, the Master Plan Revision to the 2011 Master Plan approvals, and a project-level permit for the north base gondola location shift and infrastructure to replace the Madden Chair.

The original Homewood Mountain Resort Ski Area Master Plan was approved by Placer County and TRPA in 2011 after an extensive planning and environmental review process. The approvals included amendments to the West Shore Area General Plan, a Vesting Tentative Parcel Map, a Conditional Use Permit, and a Development Agreement.

The proposed revisions to the Master Plan are expected to enhance the local community and vitality of the West Shore while maintaining the environmental benefits and commitments outlined in the original plan. These benefits include the restoration of Homewood’s watershed, deed restrictions from additional non-recreational development, reduction of sediment flow into Lake Tahoe, fuels reduction, undergrounding of utility lines, improved water distribution and storage, more sustainable snowmaking, replacement of aging ski infrastructure, significant firefighting resource investments, and holistic traffic and micro transit management solutions.

HVR has emphasized that the revised Master Plan does not change any of the Environmental Improvement Projects (EIPs) or reduce the funding commitments made by the resort. The redevelopment of Homewood is expected to bring substantial environmental, social, and economic benefits to the Tahoe Basin, as recognized by TRPA when it accepted HMR into its Community Enhancement Program (CEP).

As Homewood Mountain Resort moves forward with its redevelopment plans, the resort remains committed to engaging with the community and incorporating public input throughout the permitting and design process. Each project within the Master Plan will require site improvement permits, design reviews, and building permit approvals from the relevant agencies, providing multiple opportunities for public participation.

The redevelopment of Homewood Mountain Resort is expected to bring significant benefits to the West Shore and the Lake Tahoe community, including urgent forest fuels reductions, wildfire mitigation, aging ski lift replacements, watershed health improvements, land coverage restoration, water and firefighting resource enhancements, sediment reduction into Lake Tahoe, multi-modal transportation improvements, and a wide range of public amenities and recreational improvements worth more than $200 million.

Insalaco said the next steps will be for the TRPA to review the paperwork for completeness and notify us if something is incomplete. Once deemed complete, HMR will be put on a TRPA Board of Governors meeting agenda.

“We think the earliest that is likely would be the July meeting,” said Insalaco in an email. “We may be on the June meeting agenda for the Forest Fuels reduction permit. I will keep you posted.”