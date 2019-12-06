Homewood opens for 2019-20 season

Homewood opened for the 2019-20 season today.

Courtesy of Homewood Mountain Resort

Homewood Mountain Resort kicked off the 2019-20 season today, opening to the public after allowing season pass holders on the slopes yesterday.

“We’re excited to get the winter season underway, and to offer skiers and riders an authentic mountain experience with unreal views of Lake Tahoe from every trail,” said Kevin Mitchell, Homewood Mountain Resort general manager. “Thanks to significant early season snowfall, skiers and riders can expect incredible early season snow conditions that are only going to get better with the snow that is in the forecast this weekend! We anticipate the incoming storm will allow us to open more lifts and terrain quickly.”

Located on Tahoe’s West Shore, Homewood is offering trail access served by the Old Homewood Express with downloading from the Madden Chair to return to the North Lodge. Homewood has two lifts spinning, giving access to nine runs. The resort is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with food and beverage options in the North Lodge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the bar open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Big Blue View Bar will serve hot cocoa and coffee from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and other available services will include retail and equipment rental.

Forecasters at OpenSnow predict another significant storm over the weekend, with the potential for another 1 to 2 feet of snow at lake level through Sunday. As conditions permit, Homewood will open additional lifts and terrain as quickly as possible.

For those who haven’t yet purchased a season pass, prices start at $679, and include free ski days at more than 20 partner resorts across the country, featuring no blackout dates or restrictions. Daily lift tickets are available for as low as $64 per day when purchased online in advance.

Winter at the West Shore Cafe

On Dec. 13, West Shore Cafe will begin winter dinner service, host its annual tree lighting on the pier, and offer Christmas tree ornament crafting, photos with Santa Claus and Christmas caroling with the Peanuts Gang Trio. Dining guests who bring toy donations valued at $25 or more for Toys for Tots will receive 10% off their bill (excluding alcohol).

All season long, West Shore Cafe, located lakeside directly across the street from Homewood Mountain Resort, will host complimentary Après S’mores from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Friday through Monday this winter and during holidays. Après Ski Specials will feature $5 draft beer, $5 house wine and $3 off specialty cocktails and a limited lunch menu from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday and during holidays.

New Years

Holiday revelers are also invited to ring in 2020 at West Shore Cafe on Dec. 31, with a special dinner menu, live music, party favors and champagne toasts. Family-friendly dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m., with a second, 21-and-over seating beginning at 8:30 p.m. Advanced reservations and pre-payment are required.

For more information, visit SkiHomewood.com.