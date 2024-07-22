Homewood to begin major forest health project this summer 

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – Homewood Mountain Resort is prepping to start its Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project after the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board unanimously approved it earlier this summer.

“It’s great news,” said Ed Divita, parter at Discovery Land Co. “We’re very proud to be embarking upon a significant effort to execute part of the overall regional fuel reduction effort, which will support better fire safety for Tahoe residents.”

Discovery Land Co., Mohari, and JMA Ventures (Homewood Village Resorts, LLC) own Homewood Mountain Resort.

Divita said the Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project encompasses 252 acres of selective timber harvest. There’s an additional 94 acres of hazardous tree removal around ski runs.

“I would consider it a step forward for Homewood as a contributor to improvements for the West Tahoe community and as an implementation of the approved 2011 master plan,” Divita said.

Weather dependent, it should take two years to complete, Divita said.

All in, the project is estimated to cost Homewood more than $1 million, Divita said. That number includes consultant work, permitting, contracts, equipment, resources and manpower.

This permit expires on June 26, 2027.

“We think we have a good conservative estimate to finish in 2 years by the end of summer 2026,” Divita said. “… we don’t anticipate the need for an extension.”

Divita said the Homewood team does not anticipate any legal action to delay implementation of the Homewood Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project.

“There was no opposition to the Homewood Fuels Reduction Plan,” Divita said. “We don’t anticipate any delay or legal action.”

This forest health initiative will cover about 346 acres on the west shore of Lake Tahoe, an area identified as a high priority for fuels reduction by the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team.

The project aims to address several issues facing the region’s forests.

With drought-induced mortality affecting more than 40% of true fir stands and the Lake Tahoe Basin designated as a Zone of Infestation for bark beetles since 2016, the need for intervention has increased.

Key aspects of the project include:

Selective timber harvest across 252 acres to improve forest stand conditions.

Hazardous tree removal around ski runs covering an additional 94 acres.

Targeting of suppressed, dead, dying, and non-resilient timber stands.

Thinning to promote shade-tolerant conditions and reduce competition among trees.

This project will complement other forest health initiatives planned or already under way on adjacent public land. The goal is to promote forest resilience and improve species distribution throughout the area while reducing the threat of severe wildfire.

The project will not create new land coverage, and ground disturbance will be temporary.

Measures will be in place to protect watercourses and stream environment zones. There will be buffer zones and limitations on equipment use in sensitive areas.

Timber operations will be visible temporarily. Uneven-aged treatment methods will be used to help vegetation remain post-harvest, maintaining a forested appearance.

The project will regulate stand density and decrease the horizontal continuity of fuels, which will cut the risk of wildfires.

The project area is mapped as a very high fire hazard severity zone by California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection or CAL FIRE.

As part of the TRPA Governing Board monthly meeting Wednesday, they will be visiting Homewood Mountain Resort.

The meeting begins at Granlibakken Tahoe Resort on Wednesday morning. Following the meeting and lunch break, the Governing Board will tour several sites in Tahoe City and the West Shore, with the last stop being at Homewood Mountain Resort. The meeting and tour are open to the public.

There will be presentations by Homewood Mountain Resort and Keep Homewood Public.

Afterward, there will be a tour of the north base. Divita and his team will show where the gondola was and where it is going to be now.

Then the tour will go to the south base where an existing lift and parking area are located. Divita and his team will show where the proposed homes are going to be.

An application for revisions to the Homewood Master Plan is in the early stages of review by TRPA staff and will not be considered for action at the meeting.