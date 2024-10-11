Homewood won’t open this season 

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – Homewood Mountain Resort will not open for the 2024-2025 season.

“Without a clear path forward, our financial partner is now unwilling to provide the operating funds for this year,” according to an email from Andy Buckley, Homewood Mountain Resort’s Vice President of Mountain Experience, to the Sierra Sun. “As a result, we are in the regrettable position of being unable to operate or sell season passes for the 2024-25 season.”

Buckley wrote the Homewood team is focused on completing the approval process at upcoming planning meetings with community members.

Homewood Mountain Resort is awaiting approval of the amendments to the 2011 approved Master Plan, which was submitted in May 2024 to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA).

Editor’s note: The Sierra Sun will update as more information becomes available.