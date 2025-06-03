Honoring the work that keeps Tahoe safe (Opinion)

Spring in Tahoe enchants us. The scent of wet pine and fresh soil. The birds return before the area’s visitors, and trails once buried under snow are suddenly bustling with hikers. It feels safe. But spring carries a quiet urgency.

Forestry and fire professionals are clear that wildfire no longer obeys a season. The January fires in Southern California were a stark reminder that the threat is year-round. As our climate changes, we must adapt accordingly.

So, while we enjoy a chilly spring and early precipitation, the Tahoe Basin can’t afford to be lulled into complacency.

I remember the 2021 Caldor Fire—the red glow on the ridge, the weight of the smoke, and the uncertainty of evacuation. Flames 100 feet tall bore down on Echo Summit. We didn’t know what we’d return to.

But not a single structure or life was lost in the Tahoe Basin.

Some called it a miracle. But it was more than that. When those towering flames reached Tahoe, they were met with the bravery of those on the front line. They were met with fuel reduction zones and defensible space created by property owners. What seemed miraculous was instead the result of preparation—and progress.

The preceding 2007 Angora Wildfire was a devastating teacher. More than 250 Tahoe families lost their homes, showing us the threat of catastrophic wildfire is real at Tahoe. It also taught us the power of collaboration. Fighting fire doesn’t solely happen during a fire. It’s an ongoing commitment of service organizations, businesses, and property owners doing their part to create a more resilient community—before fire happens.

The Angora Wildfire accelerated the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to forest maintenance. Since 2008, forest fuel reduction projects have been the focus of the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT). This collaboration of 21 federal, tribal, state, and local conservation, land management, and fire agencies has reduced hazardous fuels on more than 77,000 acres around Tahoe communities.

TRPA and partner agencies continue to achieve progress on vegetation management threshold goals, helping to create safer landscapes and community resilience. And the work continues:

Along Pioneer Trail, the USDA Forest Service recently completed more than 1,170 acres of thinning and understory burns, building upon a fire-resilient corridor that helped firefighters keep the Caldor Fire from entering neighborhoods across Pioneer Trail.

On the West Shore, Tahoe City Public Utility District is replacing 18.5 miles of aging water lines and adding 110 fire hydrants, boosting neighborhood defense.

Near South Lake Tahoe Airport, a new fuel break is creating defensible space around airport infrastructure needed during an emergency.

And it’s not just agencies doing the work. Property owners across the basin are making hard choices: a new roof instead of a vacation, vegetation removal over landscaping. These personal acts lighten the load for first responders and create more opportunities to manage fire safely and effectively. Non-profits like the Tahoe Fund are also driving innovation and bringing philanthropy to bear on this extraordinary challenge.

Spring is a critical time for preparedness. Schedule a defensible space inspection with your local fire district. Use chipping services. Make a plan for home hardening. Renters and property owners can find resources at tahoelivingwithfire.com.

On Wednesday, May 28, TRPA will host a special wildfire and emergency preparedness panel during our Governing Board meeting. Fire and law enforcement leaders will share insights on regional evacuation coordination and what we, organizations and individuals, can do to prepare for a catastrophic emergency.

While May is Wildfire Preparedness Month in the Tahoe Basin, readiness is a year-round commitment. It’s not just about protecting property. It’s about continued progress, shared responsibility, and defense for Lake Tahoe.

Julie Regan is Executive Director of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.