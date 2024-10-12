Hops and Homes event unites over 50 community members to address Truckee/Tahoe housing crisis

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On September 19, 2024, over 50 community members gathered at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee to engage with local housing experts and address the pressing housing challenges facing the Truckee Tahoe region. The event, co-hosted by several key housing organizations, brought together the Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency, Town of Truckee, Placer County, Tahoe Housing Hub, Placemate, Sierra Community House, and the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, along with residents eager to ask questions and learn about local housing solutions.

Lindsay Romack, Town of Truckee Council Member and Placer County’s Community and Government Relations Specialist, expressed enthusiasm for the event’s turnout:

“It was wonderful to have so many community members attend and learn about all the great work being done in our region,” Romack said.

The Hops and Homes event provided an informal yet productive setting for community members to connect with housing partners and discuss topics ranging from affordable housing developments to available resources for renters and homebuyers. Attendees were able to ask pressing questions about the housing landscape in the Truckee Tahoe area, helping to foster a stronger understanding of the regional efforts to address the housing crisis.

As the housing shortage remains a critical issue in the region, events like Hops and Homes continue to serve as vital opportunities for collaboration between local governments, non-profits, and the public.

“Bringing together all the area housing partners and our community is a true collaboration. We are all dedicated to working together to support housing in our region”. Heidi Volkhardt Allstead, Executive Director, Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency.

To learn more about housing resources in our region, please visit ttjpa.org .