Housing development proposed at the former CHP site in Truckee

Executive Order N-06-19, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on January 15, 2019, directs the Department of General Services (DGS) and the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), to identify excess state-owned land and pursue the development of affordable housing to address the shortage of housing in California. The State has selected the former CHP site in Truckee, 1.72 acres of State-owned land, and awarded a contract to develop housing on the site to Boise-based The Pacific Companies.

The Pacific Companies (TPC) has created several successful affordable housing developments in Truckee including Frishman Hollow I, Henness Flats and Frishman Hollow II, which is currently under construction. Collectively, these developments will have resulted in 192 affordable housing units to serve Truckee community members.

“We are looking forward to working with the state, county and town to develop much needed housing for Truckee’s workforce in this gateway location. This is a great site given its close proximity to a variety of amenities and services for families,” said Caleb Roope, TPC President and CEO.

Due to current State law, State-facilitated projects do not need to comply with local land use regulations and building codes. While the State’s proposed project does not currently comply with Town of Truckee zoning for the property, the State is working with the Town to produce a project that addresses Truckee’s affordable housing challenges and promotes Truckee’s community values.

“Truckee has a shortage of housing that the local workforce can afford. Though the Town will have a minimal role in the review of this project, we will be coordinating with the State to create as much alignment with local standards as possible to order to create a project that fits with our community,” said Denyelle Nishimori, Town of Truckee Community Development Director.

The State’s goal is to create homes affordable to low-income local residents. The housing will be restricted to serve individuals and families earning no more than 80% of the area median income. For a family of two, the maximum income limit is $57,000 per year based on 2020 Nevada County numbers.

About the Site

The former California Highway Patrol facility is located at 10077 State Route 89 South in Truckee and includes 1.72 acres of improved land across two parcels. Though the site is located in the Town of Truckee (Nevada County), it sits at the entrance to North Lake Tahoe in Placer County. It is envisioned that housing on this site would serve the needs of the Tahoe-Truckee region. This region is defined as the geographic boundaries of the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and includes the Town of Truckee, North Lake Tahoe, Donner Summit, Northstar and Olympic Valley.

Over the next few months, TPC and the State will be working with local partners to begin public outreach to the local neighborhood and community. The purpose of this outreach effort is to understand local community objectives and values and to begin a dialogue intended to ensure the project jointly achieves both State and local interests.

Source: Pacific Crest Commons