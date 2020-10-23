Placer County officials eye Kings Beach motel purchase

Placer County officials plan to convert a Kings Beach motel into housing for homeless people.

The 14-room 7 Pines Motel, 279 Bear St., would serve people experiencing homelessness who have mental health issues.

The county will use Homekey funding, awarded this month; $1.3 million in CARES Act funds; and $83,000 in Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention funds to pay for the purchase and operation of the site.

Supervisors this month approved a not-to-exceed amount of $1.6 million for the purchase.

Nevada County supervisors have a similar plan for a Grass Valley motel.

Next week they’ll decide whether to purchase the Coach N’ Four motel and convert it into 18 units of temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Last week the county was awarded $2.8 million as part of the state’s Project Homekey, which set aside $600 million for public entities to buy and rehabilitate property for housing.

According to Housing Director Mike Dent, the county submitted two applications for motel purchases to the state program, with the Coach N’ Four motel, at 628 S Auburn St., Grass Valley, project going forward as a recommendation to the board next Tuesday.

While the state has awarded money for the project, Dent stresses the situation is still fluid.

“There is no purchase agreement in place,” Dent said. “These things are all actively in motion right now.”

Adding to the uncertainty, the county will have to close escrow on the property by Dec. 30, per state deadline.

“It’s an incredible deadline,” Dent said. “We’re doing all we can, but this process is extremely condensed.”

The county plans to partner with AMI Housing on the project to include a housing navigation program, supportive services and 24/7 on-site management.

After two years the county hopes to renovate the motel into 20 units of permanent affordable housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, with a focus on families, seniors, or veterans.

“It’s a good opportunity to take this motel and eventually convert it into affordable housing,” Dent said. “It doesn’t have the best reputation… It seems like any investment we make into the hotel would be an improvement in the neighborhood.”

John Orona is a staff writer for The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. Contact him at email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.