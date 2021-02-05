Truckee moves forward with incentive package to accelerate ADU production, permitting

On Jan. 26, Truckee Town Council unanimously approved an accessory dwelling incentive package aimed at accelerating both the production of new accessory dwelling units as well as bringing unpermitted units into compliance. Accessory dwelling units, also known as granny flats or backyard cottages, are gaining traction at both the state and local level as a promising way to address housing needs within existing neighborhoods. Recently, the Town amended the rules and standards for ADUs to make it easier for homeowners to understand land use requirements. Additionally, the Town set up an ADU web-based resource page and established an ADU Team to provide customers with a high level of technical assistance as they navigate the process of building new units as well as permitting existing, unpermitted units.

The new Town ADU incentive package will include a menu of funding tools to help homeowners with some of the costs of permitting and building. The grants and loans will be available for both those building new units as well as those with existing unpermitted units.

The grants and loans for new ADUs will be open for the next four years. For unpermitted units, incentives will only be available for a two-year timeframe.

“I am excited to see the Town add the incentive component to the ADU Pilot Program. The addition of grants and loans complements the resources and technical assistance aspects of the program, making it a truly holistic approach. This will offer our community an excellent pathway to both building new units and permitting existing ADUs,” said Vice Mayor Courtney Henderson.

The incentive package will be available this Spring. To learn more and sign up to be noticed when the grants and loans would be available, go https://www.townoftruckee.com/government/housing.

Source: Truckee