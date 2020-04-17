Truckee Town Council approves $165,000 in funding for Mountain Housing Council

At its Tuesday meeting, the Truckee Town Council approved a request of $165,000 from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation to support the Mountain Housing Council of Tahoe Truckee for the next three years, pending final scope of services.

Since being signed into agreement in 2017, the Mountain Housing Council has grown to include 29 stakeholders from businesses, nonprofits, and local government, with the goal of implementing a range of solutions to address regional housing in Truckee and North Tahoe.

“It’s really remarkable when you think that 29 partners have come together to really focus on this issue,” said council member David Tirman. “When you think about the last three years of the Mountain Housing Council — an incredible job.”

Some of the Mountain Housing Council projects, thus far, include the Railyard Artist Lofts, Coldstream Commons, and Coburn Crossing. The council has also pulled in outside funding, including a combined $22 million from the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program for the Coldstream Commons Railyard Artist Lofts.

The Mountain Housing Council’s focus for the next three years will be on highlighting regional and local housing needs, educating on policy topics, bringing in additional regional partners, attracting capital and non-governmental funding for housing needs, along with doing work on policy, research, and other projects.

The cost of the Mountain Housing Council will be $55,000 per year for three years, starting in May and running through June 2023. The council will be funded through the town’s general fund.

The Town Council voted unanimously to fund the Mountain Housing Council.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.