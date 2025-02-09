How a 3-legged coyote revealed important implications for Tahoe’s wildlife

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Wildlife researchers Tanya Diamond and Ahíga Sandoval at Pathways for Wildlife were initially met with worry after viewing footage of a three-legged coyote on one of their field cameras last March, unaware that this coyote would soon unveil important findings for wildlife in Tahoe.

“Is this coyote injured?” Diamond said, as she explained their initial reaction.

After continuing to capture the coyote at another seven different camera locations in a course of about six months, the researchers started to see a very different picture.

“Her coat looks good, she’s moving good,” Diamond described the footage. “So even during that hard winter, she looked fantastic.”

The coyote they believe to be a female was demonstrating that she wasn’t just getting by. “Nope, this coyote is quite healthy,” Diamond said. The observation quickly dissipated the initial panic.

Sandoval and Diamond have speculated a car accident, birth defect or trapping, yet will likely never know how the coyote lost its leg.

They call the three-legged canine, C1 Tripod. It’s a standardized method for naming study animals. The C1 stands for Coyote 1. Tripod, of course, needs no explanation.

The abundant video footage thrust Sandoval and Diamond into the front seat of C1’s six-month journey which took her all over the south basin.

They learned she traveled from her initial recorded site, at Sunset Stables near Pioneer Trail, to a location southwest of Meyers. She then continued through Washoe Meadows State Park. Thereafter, they discovered her north near Tahoe Mountain and again east, circling back near where their cameras first spotted her. That was before heading north towards Lyons Ranch and from there, she went back southwest of Meyers again in a clockwise fashion.

Study cameras spotted C1 Tripod at numerous locations in the south basin of Lake Tahoe in 2024. Tripod_at_Sunset_Stables_and_Wahsoe_Meadows_SP_image

“So this was starting to blow our minds,” Diamond said, “this is almost like having a collar on an animal.”

C1 Tripod’s distinguishing feature offered a rare opportunity to track her movement and in doing so, revealed important implications for Tahoe’s wildlife.

Each camera recording provided a piece of a puzzle. When they started putting it together, they were even more amazed. “She’s showing us the linkage,” Diamond said.

Connecting the camera data dots to understand how wildlife like C1 Tripod navigate the landscape via regional linkages is at the heart of Pathways for Wildlife’s research and provides vital data for land conservation efforts.

“This is really helping us understand how all these properties make up a regional linkage,” Diamond explained, “from this one coyote.”

While they can connect the dots by identifying four-legged coyotes by coat color and body size or even bobcats by leg patterns, it can be tricky and time-consuming. The researchers also note where field cameras have captured a high number and variety of wildlife species to reinforce their linkage data. But again, it all takes time, a precious commodity that C1 Tripod saved the researchers.

“This has greatly accelerated our understanding of what properties are making up the regional linkage across the landscape!” Diamond exclaimed.

Further understanding where roads divide and potentially pose barriers to these habitat linkages allows Sandoval and Diamond to work with their many partner agencies, including Caltrans, the California Tahoe Conservation, State Parks, the U.S. Forest Service and Wildlands Network to find solutions that make roadways safer for both wildlife and humans.

That’s something C1 Tripod has helped Diamond and Sandoval understand as well. The data reveals she crossed multiple thoroughfares in the area, including Highway 50, Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Pioneer Trail and State Route 89, which reinforced potential locations that their data has pointed them to.

After two years of monitoring work in the south basin so far, the researchers at Pathways for Wildlife are using their study to inspire action.

A large challenge the two have observed for wildlife like C1 Tripod, as well as other species, at South Tahoe roadways is the existing structures for safe crossing, such as culverts or under bridges, are either not large enough, inundated with water, or provide difficult terrain for certain species to navigate. Sometimes it’s more than one of these issues.

It could be why they’re finding significantly more wildlife crossings at road level in Tahoe than any of their other study areas, spanning both California and Nevada.

“South Basin is very complex in that we need all sorts of solutions,” Diamond explained.

Installing dry culverts next to wet ones, constructing overpasses or modifying existing structures are some of the options they’re considering.

The data has resulted in identifying locations on Pioneer Trail, Highway 50, Luther Pass on State Route 89, and State Route 89 near Emerald Bay for potential wildlife crossings.

The researchers have also identified areas where directional fencing can to guide wildlife to existing infrastructure that is suitable for safe passage.

In crossing these roads, C1 Tripod demonstrated a surprising and peculiar behavior they’ve witnessed from numerous Tahoe basin animals. “It’s been so interesting to see that these animals actually look both ways before they cross the road,” Diamond said. “We’ve never encountered that in a study before.”

Sandoval and Diamond have observed other road awareness cues as well, including coyotes hearing a car and stopping. These traits seem to be passed on to the next generation.

“I’m so glad they’re learning,” Diamond expressed. “Otherwise, it would decimate their population.”

Sandoval and Diamond’s work has garnered the attention and assistance from big names in wildlife connectivity, including Beth Pratt and Robert Rock who were each involved in establishing the southern California Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Overpass, which will be the largest wildlife corridor in the world when it is completed. They’ve also received input from Tony Clevenger, who designed the Canadian Banff Wildlife Crossings and has seen an over 80% reduction in wildlife-vehicle collisions. For elk and deer alone, it’s reduced collisions more than 96%.

“We’re getting the best of the best,” Diamond said.

Pathways for Wildlife and its partners are currently raising funds in order to bolster grant applications for matching funds to start planning these connectivity projects in the basin. To donate to the initiative, visit wildlandsnetwork.org/reconnect-tahoe . The webpage also provides information allowing people to report encountered roadkill, which provides valuable data for their study.

With the ball rolling in south Tahoe, Pathways for Wildlife is looking to expand its camera study to other parts of the basin, starting with setting up cameras in the west basin this month. The Tribune will provide updates as those projects unfold.