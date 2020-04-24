Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe announces emergency ‘Giving Tuesday’

Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Adoption Specialist, Maria Marsh, hits the open road. Marsh is not only facilitating the humane society's "curbside adoption" process, she and her adopted dog, Manny, are delivering food to needy pets, from Loyalton to South Lake Tahoe and many points in between.

Courtesy photo

The economic impact of COVID-19 will sadly result in an uptake in animal relinquishments within the community due to financial hardship and changes in housing caused by that hardship.

The decision to rehome a pet is heartbreaking and sad. The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is here to help pet owners through that selfless process by providing medical care, healthy food and a safe, warm place to live for every pet that comes its way.

To help raise money to prepare for these costs, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is participating in an emergency “Giving Tuesday,” campaign on May 5. On that day, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe will have $20,000 in matching funds available and everyone who makes a $150 tax-deductible contribution will be entered to win a $500 VISA gift card.

“So far, (the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe) has been able to meet the need through the generosity of our volunteers, the community and through purchases with a very generous grant given to us by the Town of Truckee,” said Erin Ellis, community engagement director. “In order to continue these programs and our efforts to help people and pets in our community, we need monetary donations more than ever.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Additionally, contributions will help community members care for their pets during these trying times with help from the Humane Society’s free Pet Pantry food distribution program, and once they return to normal operations, through the wellness clinics providing free vaccinations and microchips to animal owners in need. The goal is to provide all the support possible to keep pets in their homes with the people who love them. Still, the Humane Society is preparing to rehome an increased number of pets over the coming months. Donate at http://www.HSTT.org to help the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe provide these valuable and necessary services to the community.

Despite their shelter closure, the Humane Society’s staff remains busy providing these benefits to our animal-loving community:

Free Pet Food Delivery

The Humane Society is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe to distribute pet food to families enrolled in the Boys & Girls Club’s food assistance program. The Humane Society is starting a delivery service that people can access and sign up for through http://www.HSTT.org . The nonprofit is also dropping off pet food at the local senior centers in Truckee and Sierra County, and Bread and Broth in South Lake Tahoe.

Free Adoption for health care professionals and first responders

To recognize the hard work, dedication and selflessness exemplified by the community of health care professionals and first responders, the Humane Society is launching a free pet adoption program. The initiative covers employees of Tahoe Forest Hospital, Barton Memorial Hospital, Incline Village Community Hospital and first responders/home/hospice care providers throughout the Lake Tahoe region.

Curbside Adoption

While so many people are staying at home, this situation has opened up space and time in people’s daily lives to welcome a new pet. The Humane Society has implemented a system that allows it to place adoptable pets in loving, forever homes while still maintaining social distancing and mitigating potential exposure. It is currently offering adoptions of pets via “curbside” adoptions. The program includes matching pets and prospective adopters, setting up virtual meetings for people to get to know the animals, and then scheduling a hands-free curbside pick up. Those interested in adopting can visit http://www.HSTT.org to see available pets. People can also email: adoptions@hstt.org with any questions.

Pet Food Distribution

The Humane Society and Town of Truckee Animal Services want to keep as many pets in homes as possible during these uncertain times. Pet owners experiencing financial hardship can drop by the Truckee Animal Shelter or our South Lake Tahoe location to pick up free pet food.

Truckee food pick up is available at the Humane Society’s Pet Pantry everyday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Humane Society is also distributing food in low income areas in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe. The Truckee Animal Shelter is at 10961 Stevens Lane in Truckee.

South Lake Tahoe food pick up is available at 3438 South Lake Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150,on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.