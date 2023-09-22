Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Celebrates Ongoing Support from Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge

Pet owners all around North Lake Tahoe know and love the Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge for its doggie daycare playgroups and pet boarding services. However, many are unaware of the Pet Lodge’s unwavering pillar of support for the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT). The Pet Lodge has displayed a longstanding dedication to aiding pets in need, both through in-kind service donations and direct financial support to our shelter.

Our partnership’s roots trace back several years when The Pet Lodge selflessly provided temporary shelter for HSTT pets. During a time when the HSTT facility was not what it is today, The Pet Lodge offered overstressed pets a tranquil environment, often facilitating a pet’s journey to their forever home.

Over the last 20 years, they’ve continued to show their support in a variety of ways:

They have generously donated expert grooming services, tending to severely matted coats and providing much-needed baths. Their talented team has transformed countless pets into cute, self-confident floofs.

In 2014, they launched their New Client Promotion benefiting HSTT, where new clients receive a 50% discount on their pet’s first stay in exchange for a $10 donation. This initiative alone has garnered over $48,000 in donations, while simultaneously providing pet owners with savings.

They have also generously sponsored nearly all major HSTT events. These sponsorship contributions positively impact an event’s financial outcome while enhancing the overall experience for attendees and participants.

Our facility is profoundly grateful to the Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge for their support over the past two decades. It comes as no surprise that they have been consecutively recognized as Best Pet Boarding and Best Pet Grooming in Truckee/North Lake Tahoe for the past seven years! Discover the exceptional services they offer: http://www.truckeetahoepetlodge.com