Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe invites the community to participate in National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day 

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The annual National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is set for April 30, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is inviting the community to come and meet the available pets for adoption. This year, HSTT is reminding everyone that the local shelter is a great place to find animals of every type, size, age and personality – all waiting for loving and permanent homes. HSTT’s staff and volunteers are eager to share the stories of these incredible pets that have found their way to the shelter.

Can’t adopt? No problem. There are plenty of other ways to help homeless animals in need:

Volunteer at the shelter or at community events

Foster a pet temporarily until they find their forever home

Support Thrifty Tails Boutique – where 100% of the net proceeds benefit shelter animals

HSTT emphasizes that every contribution makes a significant difference in helping homeless pets find their way to loving families.

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day was created to bring awareness to the urgency and importance of pet adoption in shelters across the United States. Each year, millions of pets end up in shelters and each year, hundreds of thousands never make it out. The shelter is located at 10961 Stevens Lane, Truckee, and open Mon.-Sat. 1-6 p.m. Learn more about the animals up for adoption or volunteer opportunities through HSTT, visit http://www.hstt.org .