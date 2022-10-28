Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Hercules

This week's featured pet is Hercules.

Provided/HSTT

Don’t let his tiny body and age fool you, this pint-size pup can really pack a punch, particularly when it comes to personality. He’s active, silly, and ready to take on adventure. Just like the mythical god, Hercules doesn’t let anything slow him down or get in his way, especially when it comes to finding his forever home. Hercules’s strength is his ability to love endlessly and snuggle like no other.

Hercules is only 5 pounds and very cute, but if you think that’s all he has to offer, think again. Like most small dogs, he doesn’t think of himself as a little, he’s full of personality and spunk. Yes, he undeniably loves to climb in your lap for a quick nap, but he also loves to exercise his little legs.

Still not sold on a little dog? Let’s go over the benefits of owning a small dog. Little dogs eat less, require less space, and tend to cost less. They also shed less (in total amount of fur that is) and tend to make fewer, or at least smaller, messes than large dogs, and are also easier to control on a leash. Think of it this way — would you rather restrain a 5-pound pup or a 75-pound brut trying to run after a squirrel?

Yes, Hercules might be a small senior dog, but if you take a chance on this little guy, you won’t be disappointed! He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. To meet Hercules or learn more about him, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .