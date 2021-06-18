Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe reopening to public

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) reopened its doors to members of the public on June 17. Both of HSTT’s locations — in Truckee and South Lake Tahoe — have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the nonprofit organization has continued its important work throughout the past year.

“The community really stepped up and helped us keep going during the pandemic,” said Erin Ellis, Community Engagement Director at the Humane Society. “We were able to continue our rescue and adoption programs, community spay/neuter, vet assistance and pet pantry efforts. But we are thrilled to get back to full capacity and are actively looking for more foster homes and more volunteers.”

Training is required for volunteers and that process is still being done virtually. Anyone that is interested in helping out fostering an animal in their home or volunteering and would like to learn more can email Ellis at erin@hstt.org .

The new Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe hours at the Truckee shelter are Thursday through Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

About the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe was founded in 1994 by a group of volunteers. Shortly after its establishment, the Humane Society and the Town of Truckee became partners and together have become the driving force of animal welfare in their region through rescue, protection and adoption. The partnership has continued to grow over the past two decades, solidifying a long-standing relationship in September of 2013 by opening the region’s first public animal shelter. This facility, located at 10961 Stevens Lane in Truckee, maximizes efficiency and effectiveness by housing the public and private entities under the same roof. The opening of a second location at 3438 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe has enabled the agency to service the entire Lake Tahoe region.

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is saving 100% of the community’s adoptable homeless pets. In addition, they rescue animals from overcrowded shelters whenever space allows.

For more information, visit HSTT.org or call 530-587-5948, or follow HSTT on Facebook at Facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofTruckeeTahoe.

Source: Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

