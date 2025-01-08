Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe rolls out new dog license program 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, in partnership with DocuPet, is introducing a hassle-free dog registration process for the Town of Truckee. This renowned pet profile, lost pet and registration platform will offer a more convenient and accessible way for pet owners to register their dogs. The user-friendly system will be available starting Jan. 31, 2025.

“The new system will be ready to launch in a few short weeks, so we ask pet owners to wait to renew their licenses until it is in place,” said Stephanie Nistler, CEO of the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe.

The new DocuPet system will offer many new benefits:

Online, telephone, mail and in-person registration options will be available.

Free HomeSafe® 24/7 lost pet service will be included with all licenses Unique tag codes link to online pet profiles, allowing the dispatch team to quickly connect finders with owners

Designer tag upgrades will be available with customization options

All dogs in the Town of Truckee must be licensed annually and vaccinated against rabies. Licenses will be on hold for January to ease the transition into this new program. Residents are asked to wait until Jan. 31 to renew their dog’s license.