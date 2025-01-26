Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe sets record adoptions in 2024

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe set two records in 2024, achieving its highest number of pet adoptions and animal transfers amid national shelter overcrowding challenges.

The organization reported 716 pet adoptions in 2024, a 55% increase from 2014, and transferred 513 at-risk animals from overcrowded shelters, surpassing its previous record by nearly 30 animals.

HSTT set a goal to transfer in as many at-risk pets as possible in 2024.

“The reality is, there are a lot of highly adoptable pets that we knew won’t make it out of shelters this year, and it’s heartbreaking,” said operations director Emily Holmes. “The shelters we pull from work so hard to save as many as they can, but the number of animals they receive far surpasses the number of people adopting.”

This tremendous adoption success follows HSTT’s “Your Perfect Pet Awaits ” campaign, produced by Court Leve Productions, which aimed to promote pet adoption in the region.

“I’ve been a long-time supporter, volunteer, and adopter of HSTT,” said Court Leve, owner of Court Leve Productions. “The staff at HSTT do an amazing job and are extremely professional and dedicated to matching pets with their new forever homes.”

The organization’s growth traces back to fall 2013, when it moved into a new Truckee facility. Following the move, in 2014, HSTT transferred 212 animals and facilitated 325 adoptions.

HSTT is grateful for the community support from adopters, volunteers and donors throughout 2024, and encourages those considering a new pet to visit their facility, where adoptable animals await new homes. For more information about pet adoption, visit hstt.org .

Your Perfect Pet Awaits video series: https://vimeo.com/954496683