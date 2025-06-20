Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe’s Field Trip Program aims to boost dog adoptions 

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe’s Shelter Dog Field Trips program is an innovative initiative that allows trained volunteers to take dogs out of the shelter for short adventures designed to improve the animals’ well-being and adoption prospects.

The program enables volunteers to take dogs on hikes, coffee runs, trips to rivers or lakes, or for relaxing time at volunteers’ homes. These outings provide mental stimulation and socialization for the dogs while offering valuable exposure to potential adopters.

“We wanted to find a way to relieve kennel stress, give our dogs a break from the shelter and connect more people in the community to our mission,” said Nicole Robinson, shelter volunteer coordinator and co-creator of HSTT’s field trip program. “The Field Trip Program has been a game-changer — not only for our dogs’ well-being but also for their adoption prospects.”

The program helps reduce shelter stress by giving dogs a break from their kennels and routine walking paths. It also allows HSTT staff to gather more behavioral information about dogs available for adoption.

“Sometimes all it takes is one special day to show a dog’s true personality outside the shelter,” Robinson said. “That day could be the start of their journey to a forever home.”

Program Requirements:

Interested volunteers must attend an orientation and dog training session through HSTT. Once trained, participants must complete a minimum of three shelter visits to learn routines and demonstrate understanding of safety protocols and dog handling.

Volunteers must be 18 or older, though families can participate if a trained adult has been cleared by the organization. Participants are encouraged to photograph their outings and share experiences with HSTT to help promote the dogs.

Community members can learn more and complete a volunteer application at hstt.org/how-to-help/volunteer/.