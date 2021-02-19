Humane Society offering free surgeries as part of spay/neuter awareness month

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) invites the Truckee/Tahoe community to join them for Spay/Neuter Awareness month this February in observance of World Spay Day, Feb. 23.

“Spaying or neutering your pet can be the single best decision you make for their long-term welfare,” said Kara Carstensen, outreach programs manager.

“It’s also the most effective and humane means of decreasing euthanasia in shelters by combating pet overpopulation”.

To celebrate World Spay Day, HSTT, Town of Truckee Animal Services and Alpine Animal Hospital in South Lake Tahoe have teamed up to provide free spay and neuter surgeries to qualifying cats or dogs within the Truckee/Tahoe community. Those wishing to participate should fill out an application online at hstt.org.

Spots are limited so pet owners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

HSTT invites those who have already spayed or neutered their pet to get involved in Spay/Neuter Awareness month by sponsoring a spay or neuter surgery and helping to spread the word. Assisting friends and family members with having their pets spayed or neutered will prevent unwanted litters, and free up homes for already living homeless animals. Every adoptable shelter pet is worth saving, and every effort made by our community counts.

For more information, contact Kara Carstensen, HSTT’s outreach programs manager, at 530-582-2463 or kara@hstt.org.

About the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe was founded in 1994 by a group of volunteers. Shortly after its establishment, the Humane Society and the Town of Truckee became partners and together have become the driving force of animal welfare in their region through rescue, protection and adoption. The partnership has continued to grow over the past two decades, solidifying a long-standing relationship in September of 2013 by opening the region’s first public animal shelter. This facility, located at 10961 Stevens Lane in Truckee, maximizes efficiency and effectiveness by housing the public and private entities under the same roof. The opening of a second location at 3438 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe has enabled the agency to service the entire Lake Tahoe region.

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is saving 100% of the community’s adoptable homeless pets. In addition, they rescue animals from overcrowded shelters whenever space allows.

For more information, visit HSTT.org or call 530-587-5948, or follow HSTT on Facebook at Facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofTruckeeTahoe.

