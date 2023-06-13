Humane Society to open thrift boutique in Truckee

TRUCKEE, CALIF. —There’s a new way for animal lovers to help the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. A thrift boutique is set to open in early August, at 12047 Donner Pass Road (the old Sears store).

Net proceeds from the thrift boutique will support HSTT’s mission to save and improve the lives of pets through adoption, community spay/neuter, and humane education programs. The store will also help fund community support programs, including Community Pet Pantry, Community Pet Financial Assistance, Humane Education, and Pet Assisted Therapy programs.

“Funding diversity is critical to smaller nonprofit organizations,” said HSTT CEO, Steph Nistler. “Additionally, recent price increases across all event venues, vendors, entertainment, and suppliers have made reliance on fundraising events tenuous, at best.”

The boutique will have a small staff dedicated to providing the community with a sustainable way to repurpose unneeded items and keep clothing and household items out of landfills while also supporting HSTT and its programs.

“While we appreciate the intention of all donations, due to space constraints, sell-ability, and legal reasons, we cannot accept everything,” said Nistler, “so please be sure to check our lists of acceptable and unacceptable items.”

As an example, HSTT will not accept items that are broken, chipped, cracked, or damaged. In addition, items that have spent numerous seasons exposed to pet hair or the elements will not be accepted.

For a detailed list of items HSTT cannot accept, visit here .

Here are some tips to make the most of your donation:

Schedule a donation appointment to help expedite the process. Donors should ensure they only bring in items we can accept for resale before coming to the boutique.

Consider Condition: Gently used items are always appreciated. Worn-in shoes, torn, frayed, or faded clothing will most likely be disposed of at HSTT’s expense. So please don’t bring worn-out items.

Pre-Wash Please: HSTT does not have the resources to launder items. Household items should be clean and undamaged too.

Keep it Organized: Putting like items together can expedite the donation process. Please take clothes off hangers and bag or box them separately from household items.

Wrap it Up: Donors should wrap up any items that are fragile and could break in the transportation process.

Consider What It’s Worth: HSTT will provide a general in-kind donation receipt, however, it cannot advise an amount. Donors can consult their tax advisor for details.