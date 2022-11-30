Humane Society toasts long-standing partnership with FiftyFifty Brewing

“We support the Humane Society because we truly believe in what they do, and they do it so well. All of the animals are so loved and cared for, and it’s really hard not to walk out of there with a new fluffy critter every time we visit. They have saved countless animal lives, and filled so many households with joy.” — The Barr Family, animal-loving owners of FiftyFifty Brewing Company and Old Trestle Distillery.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is celebrating 10 years of its successful partnership with FiftyFifty Brewing Company.

The Truckee-based brewery has been an invaluable partner in HSTT’s mission to improve the lives of pets and people in the region. It all started with one beer collaboration and over the years FiftyFifty has helped save hundreds of animals’ lives, while simultaneously helping the community keep their pets healthy and happy.

“For a small-town nonprofit, HSTT has been able to extend its life-saving reach throughout California and northern Nevada, rescuing hundreds of pets from at-capacity shelters annually,” says Dale Lawrence, development director at HSTT. “We attribute our ability

to make such a large lifesaving impact to the financial support we get from businesses like FiftyFifty Brewing Company and the community support we receive from individuals like Andy and Alicia Barr.”

Here’s a brief snapshot of the collaboration and how it’s grown over the years.

It all started with an ale called Leg Lifter. With more than two thousand pints sold, the summer of 2013 launched a nine-year run of delicious Leg Lifter Ale with $1 from every pint sold donated to HSTT.

The popularity of this exciting collaboration inspired a line of merchandise, including tees, hats, and sweatshirts. With the incredibly likable Truckee Leg Lifter logo designed by Pond Collective emblazoned on the front and the infamous tagline, “Mark your territory,” featured on the back, this line of merchandise quickly became HSTT’s strongest seller.

FiftyFifty sponsors HSTT events

FiftyFifty has donated thousands of beers to HSTT events, including the annual Black Tie & Tails Fundraising Gala, summer beer and music festival, Brews, Jazz & Funk Fest and the Balls in the Ruff Golf Tournament.

FiftyFifty sponsors Pet of the Week ads on Truckee Tahoe Radio

HSTT’s average length of stay for adoptable pets is much lower than national averages, which translates into more lives saved. For every room made available when a pet is adopted, HSTT can rescue an at-risk pet from an at-capacity shelter.

That’s where FiftyFifty’s decades-long sponsorship of the “Pet of the Week” ads on KTKE comes in. These ads have truly helped save hundreds more little lives throughout California and northern Nevada. Over the course of 10 years, FiftyFifty has highlighted over 500 pets awaiting adoption to tens of thousands of KTKE listeners, telling a pet’s story, highlighting their specific personalities, and making pet adoption accessible to a broader swath of people.

Owners Andy and Alicia Barr have adopted five pets from HSTT

HSTT’s mission to save and improve the lives of pets relies heavily on the generosity of individual donors, event sponsorships, and business partnerships like the one with FiftyFifty. But all that doesn’t really matter if there are no people willing to open their hearts and homes to an adopted pet.

Andy and Alicia Barr, apart from all the money they have raised and donated over the years, have wholeheartedly embraced HSTT’s mission. Starting with a cat adoption in 2011, they’ve continually added to their family, rescuing a total of two dogs and three cats and further proving our partnership is based on a love for animals.

To help support HSTT and FiftyFifty, customers can purchase the famous Leg Lifter ale or any of FiftyFifty’s award-winning beers at stores throughout the region. Online ordering for delivery or in-store pickup is also available at http://www.fiftyfiftybrewing.com .