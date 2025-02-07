Hundreds gather in Downtown Truckee as part of nationwide demonstration

TRUCKEE, Calif. – More than 150 demonstrators gathered in downtown Truckee on Wednesday, Feb. 5 as part of the “50 States, 50 Protests in One Day” movement, a nationwide initiative advocating for various social and political causes. Passing motorists signaled support through honks and waves.

The event was organized by the 50501 Movement, a grassroots coalition advocating for issues such as immigrant rights, government transparency, and opposition to Project 2025. The movement’s name reflects its mission to coordinate demonstrations across all 50 states on a single day.

Organizers have stated that the protests were planned in response to recent executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump, particularly those related to immigration and federal agency restructuring. The 50501 Movement has recently partnered with Political Revolution, a group initially formed to support Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, to expand its outreach efforts.

A central point of discussion at the demonstrations was Project 2025, a policy framework backed by conservative organizations that aims to reshape federal government operations. While Trump has denied direct involvement with the initiative, some demonstrators expressed concern that recent policy actions align with its objectives.

The 50501 Movement has announced plans for continued activism in the coming months.