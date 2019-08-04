Hundreds race through Truckee at fourth annual half marathon

Cool weather greeted more than 200 runners Sunday morning as the fourth annual Truckee Half Marathon and 5K races got underway from Alibi Ale Works.

University of Notre Dame cross-country athlete, Vincent Zona, 20, took advantage of near-ideal race conditions to set a course record at the Big Blue Adventure event, finishing the half marathon, which took runners from Historic Downtown Truckee, around Donner Lake, and back, with a time of 1 hour, 22 minutes, 49 seconds.

“We were just out here for a vacation for the week,” said Zona, who initially signed up in order to help his mother train for an upcoming marathon. “It was really beautiful going around Donner Lake.”

The trip to the Tahoe area was the first for Zona, who is currently preparing for the upcoming fall season of cross-country at Notre Dame.

“This was just kind of a training run,” he said after crushing the course record by more than eight minutes. Zona’s brother, Dominic, 23, also raced, and finished in sixth place with a time of 1:36:46.

Conor Cashner, 25, of St. Louis, Missouri, was second, finishing with a time of 1:24:19. Joshua Catalano, 17, of Sparks, was third, reaching the finish line in 1:25:19. Local runner, Jake Lawrence, 38, was fourth with a time of 1:28:42.

On the women’s side, Regina Curry, 40, who has a second home in the area, picked up her second win at the Truckee Half Marathon, finishing with a time of 1:40:02 for ninth overall.

“I had no idea I was first female finisher, this is the best news I’ve heard all day. I’m still in disbelief,” said Curry.

“We just flew home from Europe (a week ago). We’d been hiking, but I hadn’t been doing any running, so I was hoping it went well, but I just wasn’t sure.”

Curry, who set the women’s course record in 2017 with a time of 1:36:48, finished this year’s race with a time of 1:40:02.

After completing the half marathon, she said the toughest part of the course was the climb up Northwoods Boulevard at around the 11-mile mark.

“Without question it’s going up Northwoods,” said Curry. “It’s just at a tough point in the race. If something like that was at mile two or three, it would be a little easier to take, but at mile 11, your legs are pretty shot. But that’s true for everybody, and so that’s where you dig deep … that’s kind of what makes it fun. This is something that is not easy, so when you finish it you feel a real sense of accomplishment.”

Sophie Karadanis, 35, of Reno, was second place, finishing with a time of 1:43:04. Jess Pero, 35, of Sacramento was third, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:43:28.

The day’s racing also featured 76 athletes competing in the 5-kilomter distance. Truckee’s Melissa Curley, 39, took the win on the women’s side with a time of 24:34. Cory Nounnan, 16, of Felton, California, won the men’s race with a time of 18:51.

Big Blue Adventure will next host the Marlette 50K Trail Run on Sunday, Aug. 11. For more information or for full results, visit BigBlueAdventure.com.