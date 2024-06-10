Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe debuts lakeside yoga with DJ series

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe begins its lakeside yoga with a DJ series on June 13. There will be six sessions that run through September and benefit Tahoe Family Solutions.

“We are thrilled to bring back our popular lakeside yoga series in partnership with Alex Farrar,” said the Hyatt’s director of spa and wellness Julie Orblych. “We look forward to welcoming our local community and resort guests to join us on the beach for an all-levels yoga session back-dropped by our beautiful lakeside setting, all while giving back to a great cause.”

Yogi Alex Yrigoyen will lead a one-hour yoga session complemented by uplifting music from DJ JOOLZ

Fifty percent of proceeds will benefit Tahoe Family Solutions, a non-profit organization that offers community-based services including education, mental health services, and youth development programs.

Yrigoyen is a certified RYT 200-hour yoga instructor, I-AYT yoga therapist in training, and reiki practitioner in Usui Shiki Ryoko. She is the lead education instructor at YogaSix Reno Northwest and films on-demand yoga classes as an XPRO on Xponential + and a guest trainer with Lululemon Studio.

Yrigoyen is passionate about connecting to the body through movement and helps her students find balance and self-connection through yoga.

Featuring a fusion of uplifting melodies and rhythms, DJ JOOLZ creates a transformative experience that resonates with the mind, body, and spirit. Through her music, DJ JOOLZ encourages listeners to “spread their sunshine” by making a positive impact on others.

DJ JOOLZ hopes her music inspires listeners to cherish life and create meaningful connections.

The lakeside yoga classes will be on June 13, June 27, July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15, and Sept. 19. Registration will begin at 5 p.m., and the yoga session will start at 5:30 p.m.

The cost is $20 and includes yoga, a healthy snack created by the resort’s culinary team, and a glass of wine, draft beer, or refreshing non-alcoholic beverage at The Nest Bar and Grill.

For more information or to book a getaway, go to http://www.HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com , or call (775) 832-1234.