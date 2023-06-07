Hyatt to host lakeside yoga event that will benefit Incline Elementary School

DJ JOOLZ (in background) and local yoga instructor Alexandra Farrar will host the event that will benefit Incline Elementary School.

Provided/Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino has launched a unique lakeside yoga event hosted by DJ JOOLZ and local yoga instructor, Alexandra Farrar, that will benefit a local elementary school.

The event will be available to resort guests and local residents based on a recommended $10 donation to benefit Incline Elementary School’s “Step up for Stem” program.

“We are thrilled to announce an incredible lakeside yoga event that will leave attendees feeling relaxed and refreshed, all while benefiting Incline Elementary School,” said Andrew De Lapp, director of operations at Hyatt. “Guests and local residents can enjoy DJ JOOLZ’s uplifting beats and positive mantras, along with Alexandra Farrar’s expert yoga instruction, for an evening of integrative wellness.”

The lakeside yoga session will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, with registration followed by the class starting at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat. Following the class, the resort will provide a healthy snack, mocktails, and infused water attendees can enjoy.

Farrar is a certified RYT 200-hour yoga instructor, I-AYT yoga therapist in training, and reiki practitioner in Usui Shiki Ryoko. She is the lead education instructor at YogaSix Reno Northwest, and films on-demand yoga classes as an XPRO on Xponential+ and a guest trainer on Lululemon Studio. Farrar is passionate about connecting to the body through movement. She hopes to help her students find balance and self-connection through the practice of yoga.

Featuring a fusion of uplifting melodies and rhythms, DJ JOOLZ aims to create a transformative experience that resonates with the mind, body, and spirit. Through her music, DJ JOOLZ encourages listeners to “spread their sunshine,” by making a positive impact in their community. She hopes that her music will inspire listeners to cherish every moment and create meaningful connections with others.For more information, visit Hyattregencylaketahoe.com , or call 775-832-1234.