I-80 closure, traffic hazards reported Monday

Update 9:27 a.m.:

A tree is down and blocking the number two lane in the area of I-80 westbound and the Rainbow Road off ramp, according to CHP incident logs.

Additionally, a vehicle reportedly slid into the shoulder and is stuck in the snow in the area of State Route 89 and Squaw Valley Road, according to the logs.

A spin out has been reported in the area of I-80 eastbound and the Overland Trail on ramp, the logs state.

Update 9:22 a.m.:

The Truckee Courthouse will be closed today due to adverse weather conditions and a power outage, officials wrote in an email to the Sierra Sun. Emergency matters will be heard at the Nevada City Courthouse.

Update 8:51 a.m.:

I-80 has reopened to cars only, according to CHP Truckee. Semi-trucks are still being held at this time.





Good News… Well kinda, I’m a glass half full kinda guy! I-80 has reopened but to cars only at this time. All semi trucks are still being held. I-80 is R2 Hirschdale to Nyack in both directions. pic.twitter.com/ID2v05EVjr — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) October 25, 2021

Initially Posted:

Chain controls are in effect in the Truckee region Monday, along with a few reports of road hazards as snow continues to fall in the area.

Eastbound I-80 is closed at Nyack in Placer County and westbound I-80 is closed at the Nevada state line due to adverse weather, according to a tweet from CHP Truckee. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Traffic Alert: I-80 remains closed westbound at the Nevada State line and Eastbound at Nyack due to adverse weather. pic.twitter.com/u83Wrt0mTE — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) October 25, 2021

A few hazards have been reported in the Truckee region Monday morning, according to CHP incident logs. A vehicle is stuck at the intersection of Statford and Regency ways, with a tow truck reportedly refusing to assist until the road is plowed. Additionally, a vehicle is reported to be “blocking the middle“ of Highway 28, near Dollar Hill Drive, according to CHP incident logs.

The following is a list of chain controls in the area. For more information, visit Caltrans.gov.

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles, except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to Kingvale.

For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles, except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Hirschdale Road in Truckee to Nyack.

Highway 267:

Chains are required on all vehicles, except four-wheel drive-vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.