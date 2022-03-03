I-80 eastbound down to one lane due to semi rollover

A semi truck rollover caused Interstate 80 eastbound to be restricted to one lane Thursday, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit.

The incident occurred in the Blue Canyon area, according to Caltrans .

Motorists can expect delays for the next two to three hours, Cal Fire stated in the post.

“Interstate 80 eastbound is restricted to one lane due to a semi truck rollover,” the Facebook post stated. “The incident was initially reported as a hazardous material incident. The product is contained with no leaks. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department responded with Truckee Fire Protection District, CHP, and Caltrans. Expect delays for the next 2 to 3 hours.”