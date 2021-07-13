I-80 Eastbound Farad off-ramp closure begins Sunday

NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting motorists to an upcoming around-the-clock closure of the Interstate 80 eastbound off-ramp at Farad for concrete barrier installation work.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18, the eastbound Farad off-ramp will be closed around the clock through 9 a.m. Friday, July 30. Motorists will still have access to the I-80 westbound on- and off-ramps at Farad with the eastbound Farad on-ramp also remaining open during concrete barrier work.

The work is part of a $9.5 million project to replace metal beam guardrail with concrete barriers at various locations along I-80 from the Donner Lake Interchange to the Sierra/Nevada County line near the California/Nevada border. The project will reduce maintenance costs associated with guardrail replacement and reduce the amount of time maintenance crews spend making repairs near live traffic.

In addition to the Farad off-ramp closure, I-80 motorists should expect intermittent lane reductions and traffic delays in the project area for construction activities. Motorists are reminded to Be Work Zone Alert and reduce speeds in construction zones. The project was awarded to Granite Construction of Sacramento with completion anticipated in summer 2022.

The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

