Update: I-80 westbound at Nevada State Line reopened
Update: As of 2:28 p.m. the collision has been cleared and both lanes of traffic are open. According to CHP’s Facebook, the driver escaped with only minor injuries.
TRUCKEE, Calif. – California Highway Patrol is holding traffic on Interstate 80 westbound due to a solo big rig collision.
One lane of I-80 will remain open.
There is currently no estimated time of reopening.
