Ice dams cause flooding on Soda Springs Road

Flooding caused by a ice dams blocks Soda Springs Road on Wednesday, April 10.

Courtesy of California Highway Patrol — Truckee

With spring conditions beginning to thaw the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada, areas are beginning to see flooding along with rising streams and rivers associated with seasonal runoff.

A pair of ice dams caused flooding on Soda Springs Road last Wednesday, covering the road in water and blocking access to and from the Serene Lakes community.

Local fire and police agencies responded to the incident, which was caused by ice dams on the south fork of the Yuba River, according to Truckee Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Nick Brown, which caused flooding at the bridge near Soda Springs Mountain Resort. Flooding in that area, said Brown, is a relatively common occurrence during this time of year.

“The residents were stuck in the Serene Lakes complex,” said Brown. “But what we did before the water level got too high was we posted an ambulance, fire truck, and law enforcement (on the Serene Lakes’ side of the flooding).”

There are roughly 600 homes in the Serene Lakes community, according to Brown, and roughly 200 full-time residents.

Crews from Truckee Fire, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and Union Pacific were on scene Wednesday in an effort to mitigate the flooding. Excavators were later brought in.

The road was reopened Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, which added excavators will remain in the area to work on the creek.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.