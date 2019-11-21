Ice skating returns to Tahoe City

Ice skating will return at the Tahoe City Winter Sport Park with a soft opening from Friday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 24. A grand opening celebration will be held from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, officially kicking off the winter season in Tahoe City.

According to a news release, the soft opening period before the grand opening is important not only for maintaining the ice, but also to invite the community to experience the Ice Rink, and purchase their season passes early, before the holiday crowds.

“Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) Parks and Recreation staff have been hard at work transforming the Tahoe City Golf Course back into the Winter Sports Park,” Valli Murnane, Director of Parks and Recreation, said in a news release. “And with temperatures dropping this week, the Ice Rink will be ready for visitors before Thanksgiving weekend.”

The Winter Sports Park, located in downtown Tahoe City, offers a variety of winter recreation activities at an incredible value. The dog friendly park offers ice skating, cross country skiing, snow shoeing, sledding, and a full service lodge and restaurant, Café Zenon.

The Tahoe City Ice Rink was added to the Winter Sports Park in 2016, and offers winter recreation in Tahoe City — regardless of Mother Nature. For as little as $15, children 14 and under can have all day access and unlimited rentals to all the Park’s activities.

The 2019-2020 season lasts from November 2019 through March 2020. Find out more details on youth hockey leagues, events, and rentals at 530-583-1516 or wintersportspark.com. For up-to-date information, follow the Winter Sports Park on Facebook at facebook.com/TahoeCityWinterSportsPark.

Source: Tahoe City Public Utility District